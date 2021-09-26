Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. 1,167,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,107. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.