Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.25 and last traded at $75.58. Approximately 3,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,060,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

