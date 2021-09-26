Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $101,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

