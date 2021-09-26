Gnosis (GNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.43 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $251.24 or 0.00570130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $378.01 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00129667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043881 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

GNO is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars.

