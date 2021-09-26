Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.70. 3,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 571,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

