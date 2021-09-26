Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Hits $1.24 on Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $48,823.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00103266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00134971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,419.40 or 0.99773063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.35 or 0.07032348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.22 or 0.00751921 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,205 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

