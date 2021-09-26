Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $12.26 Million Holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 57.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586,579 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

