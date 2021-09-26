Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Brady worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.