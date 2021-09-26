Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $184.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.88. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

