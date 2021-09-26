Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,432,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

