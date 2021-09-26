Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,061 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.