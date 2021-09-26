Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 515,964 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515,964 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

