Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $19,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 13.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

GPI opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $198.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

