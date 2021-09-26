Graviocoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,033.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1,033.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00350041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.