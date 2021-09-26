Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 9,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gray Television by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

