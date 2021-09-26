Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

GECC stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.