Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

