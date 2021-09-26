Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after buying an additional 444,594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,085,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 208,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after buying an additional 143,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,918,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

