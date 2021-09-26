Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.41. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

