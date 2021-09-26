Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $969,002 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

VRSK stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.91.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

