Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24.38 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $24,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 595,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.06.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $327.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.29 and its 200-day moving average is $305.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

