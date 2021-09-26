Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $26.99 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $26,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 138.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

HLT opened at $135.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $136.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.