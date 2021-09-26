Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fortis were worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

