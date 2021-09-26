Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,588 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of The J. M. Smucker worth $25,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of SJM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

