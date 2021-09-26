Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 12,630 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $29,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

