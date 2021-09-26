Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 38,778 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,778 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $23,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

