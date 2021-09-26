Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $490.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

