Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.52

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and traded as low as $30.38. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 1,536 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

