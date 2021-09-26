Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,035.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,930,120 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

