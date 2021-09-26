GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GTBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

GT Biopharma stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.34. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GT Biopharma (GTBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.