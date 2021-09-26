Guggenheim Begins Coverage on AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AEye stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.
AEye Company Profile
