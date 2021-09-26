Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 64.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haemonetics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE opened at $69.49 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

