Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Jennifer Ward Sells 10,000 Shares

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 3,046 ($39.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,967.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,711.13. Halma plc has a one year low of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69) and a one year high of GBX 3,184 ($41.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

