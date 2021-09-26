HAP Trading LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 520.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

