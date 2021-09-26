Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $110.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPGLY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY remained flat at $$136.41 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

