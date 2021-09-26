Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

