Head to Head Review: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.62 $90.77 million $0.74 13.97 Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.58 $52.81 million $1.76 8.21

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48% Donegal Group 6.66% 8.05% 1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trean Insurance Group and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.07%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Donegal Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

