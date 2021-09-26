Head-To-Head Review: Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) & GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Know Labs alerts:

This table compares Know Labs and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -1,293.49% -233.36% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Know Labs and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Know Labs and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 767.67 -$13.56 million N/A N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,727.68 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Know Labs has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.