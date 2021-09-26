Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

