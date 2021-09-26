HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $136.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.84.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

