Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $573.02 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

