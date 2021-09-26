Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.