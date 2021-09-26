Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

HIBB opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

