HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in OneMain by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OneMain by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

OneMain stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

