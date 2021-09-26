HoDooi (HOD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HoDooi has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00067682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00101119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00128312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,228.53 or 0.99948679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.92 or 0.06885259 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.39 or 0.00752334 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

