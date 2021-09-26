Hoge Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $33.93 million and $241,707.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00129977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043316 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,036,894,125 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

