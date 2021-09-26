Hord Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.21 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00132083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,427.94 or 1.00373090 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.79 or 0.07069649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.60 or 0.00759484 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

