Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

Several research firms have commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

ETR:BOSS opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.44. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.