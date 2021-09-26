Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

Several research firms have commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

ETR:BOSS opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.44. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

