Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.40

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. Analysts forecast that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

