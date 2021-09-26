I/O Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $142.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $142.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00374264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00952141 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000204 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,128,507 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

